Benjamin rose to prominence in the early 1990s as half of the Atlanta-based rap duo OutKast, alongside rapper Big Boi. The group is known for such chart-topping hits as “Ms. Jackson” and “Hey Ya!” In 2015, Billboard named Benjamin one of the best 10 rappers of all time, pointing out that he is an “eccentric emo crooner and one of hip-hop’s elite at the same time.” But aside from the handful of public appearances and song features, Benjamin has avoided the celebrity associated with his career for the last decade.