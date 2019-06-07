After four years together, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split up.
The pair broke up following speculation that the end of their relationship was near, People reports. Cooper 44, and Shayk, 33, are currently working to share custody of daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.
Cooper — who will be performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra later this month — and Shayk initially began dating in the spring of 2015, when the couple initially was spotted attending a performance of Finding Neverland on Broadway. A few months later, Page Six confirmed the couple’s relationship after seeing them holding hands in public.
As Shayk told Glamour UK in February, she and Cooper preferred to keep their relationship private.
“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she said. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”
In 2016, rumors that the pair were engaged began to crop up after Shayk was seen wearing an emerald ring. Sightings continued for two years, but as a source told People, the couple was more “focused on their daughter” than getting married.
Reports of Cooper and Shayk’s romance going south began appearing as early as last fall, around the time of the release of A Star Is Born. At the time, Page Six indicated the pair were “miserable” together, as per a source.
“They’re miserable together,” the source said. “They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out.”
Now, with news of the couple’s official split, fans are hoping for Cooper to get involved with another superstar: Lady Gaga. The pair starred in A Star Is Born together, and shared an intimate performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars in February.
At the time, Gaga denied that she and Cooper had romantic feelings for one another, saying in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that “when you’re singing love songs, that’s how you want people to feel.”
Gaga’s explanation, however, hasn’t prevented fans from rooting for a new romance:
For what it’s worth, a hookup is a possibility. Gaga and her former fiancé Christian Carino broke up earlier this year.