I think that right now, we’re doing better than we have, which I think we should acknowledge, but I think there’s so much work left to do. My show was a family sitcom. One Day at a Time [which will move from Netflix to CBS-owned Pop TV for its fourth season] is a family sitcom. I would like to see us grow, where it doesn’t have to be family-based. We can actually have a workplace series show that we are actual people that have dreams and have things that we want to accomplish. Now we need to work on evolving the narrative to where we actually don’t show the same thing over and over again, and we actually show other facets of our personalities.