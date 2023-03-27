What to know about the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial

A court case surrounding a skiing accident between actress Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is in its second week of trial.

The case has garnered thousands of live stream viewers and inspired everything from fashion commentary to memes.

It represents the latest celebrity appearance in a courthouse, following other high-profile lawsuits like the 2022 Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, Flo Rida’s suit against Celcius this year for breach of contract, or Taylor Swift’s 2017 successful countersuit against a DJ she accused of sexual assault (more on that later).

In the Goop founder’s case, both parties agree they collided on the slopes but disagree over who’s at fault. Here’s what you need to know.

The basics

The Utah civil trial stems from a legal battle that began seven years ago, when Paltrow and Sanderson collided on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort — a luxury alpine ski resort in the Wasatch Range, about 40 miles east of Salt Lake City. Sanderson filed his lawsuit in 2019.

Sanderson, now 76, says that Paltrow crashed into him on the slope’s beginner’s run, causing lasting injuries and brain damage. He says Paltrow and her ski instructor abandoned the scene without helping him. Court documents show he sued the actress for $3.1 million, but a judge dismissed some of his claims and damage requests. He amended his complaint and is seeking more than $300,000.

Advertisement

Paltrow said Sandseron caused the collision by crashing into her back, causing them both to fall. In court documents, her team accuses Sanderson of attempting to take advantage of her fame to get her to “pay him millions.” She is countersuing for $1 and attorney fees.

What has happened so far in court?

Here’s a rundown of some notable moments so far:

Paltrow and family members take the stand

Both Paltrow and Sanderson have testified. Family members of both have either testified or are expected to later this week, including Paltrow’s husband, TV producer Brad Falchuck, and her children, Moses and Apple.

Paltrow said she briefly thought the incident could be a sexual assault.

“I was trying to reconcile what happened,” the actress said. “Two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then a body pressed against me.”

Sanderson’s family says he’s suffered personality changes because of brain injuries from the accident

Sanderson’s legal team says the retired optometrist has experienced dramatic personality changes because of brain injuries he says he suffered in the collision. A doctor testified that Sanderson “deteriorated abruptly” and that his days of traveling, wine tasting, volunteering, and skiing have been brought to halt because of depression, personality changes, memory loss, and irritability.

Two of Sanderson’s daughters have testified that their relationship with their father has shifted because of his personality changes. Paltrow’s attorneys pushed back, asking if his daughters or experts could say with confidence that the changes were prompted by the accident rather than aging or other conditions.

‘I’m famous’ email from Sanderson raises eyebrows

Both parties agree that Sanderson sent an email to his daughters with the subject line “I’m famous...at what cost?” on the day of the incident. Sanderson described the email subject line Monday as a way to make light of the accident. Paltrow’s team says it hinted toward a goal to exploit the actress.

According to Paltrow’s team, the email from Sanderson also contained a link to GoPro footage — which is now missing — of the accident. Paltrow’s attorney said they believe Sanderson was “faking” in exchange for “gain” and to “become famous.”

Taylor Swift gets mentioned

During Paltrow’s questioning Friday, Taylor Swift was brought up.

Sanderson’s attorney attempted to connect Paltrow’s countersuit for $1 to Swift’s 2017 sexual assault case against a DJ, where she successfully sued for a dollar. Paltrow denied being familiar with Swift’s $1 symbolic damage countersuit or being close friends with the singer, but said that she’d taken her kids to see Swift in concert.

Media swarms the trial

The trial has been surrounded by cameras from the start.

“Court has permitted coverage of the proceeding,” the judge said. “If you’re speaking into a microphone, expect an image to be captured.”

Bizarre moments become viral meme fodder

Online, Paltrow’s trial is being consumed as if it’s another project for the high-profile actress.

Her outfits are being reviewed. Standout moments are becoming memes. Others are being clipped into short, shareable TikToks.

In one moment that has been repeatedly meme-ified, Paltrow recalled telling Sanderson when they collided: “You skied directly into my effing back,” apologizing to the court for her language.

In a highly shared exchange between Paltrow and Sanderson’s attorney, Paltrow was asked about her height.

“I’m just under five-foot-ten,” she said.

“I am so jealous ... I have to wear four-inch heels just to make it to five-foot-five,” the lawyer responded. Paltrow chirped back — “well, they’re very nice.”

What happens next?

The trial is scheduled to end on Thursday. From there, an eight-member jury will decide who — if anyone — was at fault.