Even international pop stars have to eat, but its not every day that one does so at the Philadelphia area’s favorite convenience store chain.
Former One Direction member Harry Styles was spotted grabbing a bite at a Wawa in Bear, Del., on Tuesday afternoon, as one ecstatic employee at the store posted to Twitter:
The “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker even signed a Wawa burrito bag for his fan, Natali, and included his “Treat People With Kindness” slogan as well:
Styles, 26, appears to have kept his Wawa order fairly simple, judging from a receipt purportedly from the visit floating around social media. The order included an egg omelette burrito, a toasted tuna salad sandwich, an oven-roasted turkey hoagie (with extra meat), plus some bottles of water and Starbucks drinks:
What brought Styles to Delaware this week is not clear, but the pop star performed on NBC’s Today show Wednesday. He recorded a Tiny Desk performance at NPR in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Fox 5 reports.
Philly paparazzo HughE Dillon, meanwhile, indicated that Styles was also spotted this week on the Main Line, where friend Xander Ritz lives.
While Styles’ visit to the Philadelphia area this time was brief, it isn’t the last we’ll be seeing him. He’s scheduled to return to Philly for a performance at the Wells Fargo Center on June 26 as part of his 2020 “Love On Tour” series of dates.