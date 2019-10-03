Ever since his impassioned speech on the Parkway in honor of the Birds’ Super Bowl victory last year, Eagles center Jason Kelce has been considered by some to be the king of Philadelphia. But now, he’s officially taking on an even more important role: father.
Kelce and his wife Kylie announced the birth of their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on Thursday. The couple shared photos of the newborn, who weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces at the time of her birth on Wednesday, via their Instagram profiles.
“Chunked up the Deuces on her way out,” Kelce wrote of young Wyatt in his post, referring to his daughter holding up what appears to be a peace sign.
Mom Kylie, meanwhile, wrote that bringing Wyatt into the world took “a whole lot of patience and then some pitocin,” a hormone used to induce or strengthen contractions during birth.
The pair previously announced that they were expecting their first child back in May. They married at the Logan Hotel in Center City in April last year.
The Birds, meanwhile, congratulated Kelce and Kylie on the birth of Wyatt via Twitter. Kelce previously missed a practice with the team on Wednesday, as the Eagles tweeted via an injury report, noting that Kelce’s absence was “not injury related.”
The birth of daughter Wyatt is the latest personal news from Kelce, who recently shared his now-literal dad bod in ESPN the Magazine’s “Body” issue, for which five members of the Eagles offensive line posed semi-nude. While some were taken aback by the photos, Kelce told the Inquirer that it shouldn’t be all that shocking.
"It’s not that surprising that I’d be naked,” he said earlier this month. "I think it’s a unique breed of athlete on the offensive line. We’re built differently than a lot of other major athletes.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, will next face off against the New York Jets in a home game at Lincoln Financial Field. Birds beat writer Paul Domowitch has predicted a 27-14 Eagles victory in that matchup, which we think would make a great birthday present for Wyatt.