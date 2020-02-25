Philly seemed like the perfect metaphor for what the show is trying to explore. It’s sort of identified for that blue-gray, undersaturated, Rocky-movie grit. But it’s got more murals than any other city in the country. And if you turn down any given alley, you might find a tiled mosaic. And that felt to me exactly what we’re exploring in the show — this idea that there is beauty all around you if you just put on a new pair of glasses.