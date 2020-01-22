Philadelphians became familiar with Jason Segel, Andre 3000, Sally Field, and other stars when they were in town last year to film the upcoming AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere.
Then, in November, we found out a few details about the project when the network dropped a short teaser for the series.
But this week, AMC revealed Dispatches’ first full-length trailer, and we learned a little bit more about what to expect from the exceedingly mysterious show. And, judging from the trailer, we’ll have plenty of Philly sights to feast our eyes on during its 10-episode run.
Set to premiere on AMC on March 1, Dispatches follows “a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” a description from the network states. Crews working on the series initially began appearing in Philly in July, and stayed until November, when the production wrapped up.
Plenty of Philly spots make appearances in the new clip, from obvious locations like Rittenhouse Square, the iconic Melrose Diner, and Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens on South Street, to less-recognizable locales like a rooftop at 12th and Spring Garden, a Fishtown mural, and an unassuming alleyway in Old City. The Inquirer clocked crews at several of those locations during the series’ filming in town last year, but as the trailer shows, Dispatches made its way all over the city.
Here, we’ve rounded up a dozen Philly filming locations for the series, which are mapped out below. Click on each location to see where they are in the trailer.
Spotted a location we don’t have? Let us know in the comments.