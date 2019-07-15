In this combination of file photos Carli Lloyd smiles prior to the women's soccer World Cup France 2019 draw, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on Dec. 8, 2018 and Jennifer Lopez attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019, in New York. Lloyd of the U.S. women's national soccer team celebrated her recent World Cup victory with a lap dance from J. Lo. Lopez pulled Lloyd from the audience to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 12, 2019, working her sensual moves on the soccer star. (AP Photo)