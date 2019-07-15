South Jersey native Carli Lloyd continued her Women’s World Cup win celebration over the weekend, this time with a congratulatory lap dance courtesy of Jennifer Lopez.
Lloyd, who hails from Delran Township, was pulled onstage at Lopez’s Madison Square Garden concert on Friday, when the singer congratulated her on the US Women’s National Soccer Team’s big win earlier this month. (J. Lo, by the way, plays the Wells Fargo Center on July 20.)
“I’ve got a little present for you,” Lopez reportedly said. “Actually, Carly, I got two presents for you. Girls, will you take care of Carli and giver her a little birthday present?”
Lopez then had her backup dancers strap Lloyd to a chair designed to look like a giant stiletto-heeled shoe and perform a sensual dance for the midfielder to Jeremih’s 2009 track, “Birthday Sex.” Lopez, who had exited the stage during the lap dance, then returned and sat on Lloyd’s lap to perform her own 1999 song, “If You Had My Love.”
Lloyd, who turns 37 on Tuesday, shared a clip of the moment on Twitter on Friday, writing there is “a first for everything.”
Lloyd’s lap dance is the latest celebratory moment for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. Earlier this month, the team beat the Netherlands to take home their fourth Women’s World Cup title, and has since been honored with a ticker tape parade in New York City, as well as the title of best team at the ESPYs.
Llyod’s own National Women’s Soccer League team, the Piscataway-based Sky Blue FC, is also on something of a winning streak. The same night that Lloyd received her celebratory lap dance, the team won a match against the Utah Royals FC 1-0 during a home game at Yurcak Field. In their previous game, the team beat out the Chicago Red Stars 2-1. Lloyd will return for the team’s next game on July 20 against the Orlando Pride.
Lopez, meanwhile, was forced to cancel a second performance at Madison Square Garden that was scheduled for this past Saturday due to a power outage in Manhattan. Some fans knew exactly what to blame: