Comic actor Kevin Hart spoke out about his experience recovering from a car crash in an emotional video posted on his Instagram account Tuesday night.
“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control,” Hart says as the video begins. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”
Hart, a Philly native, underwent back surgery and physical therapy after suffering injuries from a Sept. 1 car crash in Los Angeles. Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the car careened off the road and ended up in a ditch off the Mulholland Highway. The driver of the car, Jared Black, also suffered back injuries.
In the nearly two-minute video, footage of Hart at the hospital and at physical therapy plays while Hart talks about struggling with his recovery.
“You know when God talks, you gotta listen. I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most,” Hart said. “And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”
He continues to talk about how he has become more thankful for his family, friends, and fans for their support.
“After my accident, I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective, my appreciation for life is through the roof,” Hart said.
The video ends with Hart meeting with his doctor, who tells him that his recovery will take about a year. Hart says he is not in a rush.
“I’m thankful for simply still being here, [on] the road to being a bigger and better version of me,” Hart said. “I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020."