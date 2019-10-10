Kevin Hart is back at work after sustaining substantial injuries to his back in a car crash last month.
Hart this week started work in a marketing campaign for Jumanji: The Next Level along with co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito, among others, according to E! News. The group agreed to work reduced schedules to accommodate Hart, who a source said appeared to be in “good spirits.”
TMZ reports that Hart is able to walk on his own, and put in two hours of shooting on Monday and Tuesday with plans to return for more Thursday. A physical therapist has reportedly been accompanying Hart to the shoots, for which he has not been performing in full costume.
Currently, the Jumanji sequel is scheduled for release on Dec. 13. Hart reportedly wrapped production on the movie prior to the Los Angeles-area car crash last month in which he fractured his spine in multiple places.
In that incident, Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda ended up in a ditch off the Mulholland Highway after crashing through a fence when driver Jared Black lost control of the car. Black also sustained substantial injuries in the crash, but his fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, was not seriously injured.
Following the crash, Hart underwent back surgery to treat his injuries , and was saddled with a lengthy physical rehabilitation program as part of his recovery. Doctors reportedly expect the comic actor to make a full recovery.
Aside from his injuries, Hart is currently facing a $60 million lawsuit from Montia Sabbag, who he appeared with in a sex tape in 2017. Sabbag’s claim was dismissed by a judge late last month, but she has since reportedly filed an amended suit. In that case, Sabbag is alleging that Hart allowed their encounter in a Las Vegas hotel room to be filmed without her knowledge or consent.
Hart’s former friend, Jonathan Todd “J.T.” Jackson was initially charged with extortion in connection with the sex tape, but the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office dropped that charge earlier this month. Jackson, who is also named as a defendant in Sabbag’s suit, still faces felony charges including attempted concealing and selling stolen property, as well as two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information in connection with the case.
According to Page Six, Black and Broxterman are expected to file their own lawsuit against Hart in connection with the September crash due to the car’s lack of safety features.