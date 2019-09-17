Sabbag and Hart made headlines in 2017 over the scandal, during which the Philly native claimed he was being extorted by a person who threatened to release the sex tape, which was later released in part online. Sabbag denied that she was behind the plot at the time, saying in a press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom that she is “not an extortionist” and “had nothing to do with these recordings.” Bloom, meanwhile, indicated that her client was “not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart,” and said the Jumanji star was a “victim” in the situation as well.