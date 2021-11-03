Based on her Twitter timeline, actress Kristy Swanson, of Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie fame, appears to be in much better spirits than she was on Monday when she first took to social media to announce she was hospitalized at a Mount Holly, N.J. hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

“Prayers for me please,” read her tweet. “[Sunday] I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands.”

Swanson can be best described as a staunch conservative who has used her social media platform to criticize coronavirus mitigation efforts, spread conspiracy theories, and downplayed the severity of the virus, which has claimed more than 28,000 lives in the Garden State alone.

According to Us Weekly, Swanson and her husband figure skater Lloyd Eisler, who she met on the early aughts reality show Skating with Celebrities, moved from California to New Jersey in January 2020.

After giving a shout-out Monday to Virtua Memorial Hospital staff and New Jersey Paramedics for the care they provided her, the 51-year-old actress then took to fighting off accusations of her being part of the anti-vax movement.

“I have NEVER said I am anti-vax,” she wrote in response to an article characterizing her that way.

By Election Day, Swanson said she felt like dancing and retweeted dispatches about the governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey. On Wednesday morning, Swanson was casting unfounded doubts about the integrity of the New Jersey governor’s race.

Swanson said she was being treated with baricitinib, a drug used for rheumatoid arthritis and used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, as well as blood thinners earlier this week. She has offered no additional updates on her health.