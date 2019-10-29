Disgraced comedian Louis CK will be coming back to the greater Philadelphia area as part of his first tour since a 2017 sexual misconduct scandal in which he admitted to masturbating in front of female comics and writers.
The comic discussed the 14-city tour in a rare email to fans who are subscribed to his mailing list, writing that he is “on tour doing stand up comedy around the country and planet” and that “tickets to all of my forthcoming shows are available now.” On his website, the comic indicated that the tour will be “sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience.”
CK’s forthcoming string of dates kicks off this weekend in Richmond, Va., and runs through January 2020. The run includes stops around the world in cities like Tel Aviv, Israel; Rome; and Bratislava, Slovakia.
But after taking his comeback international, CK will head to the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading for a show on Jan. 22. While the date is not currently listed on the venue’s website, tickets are available via Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.
CK briefly disappeared from the public eye after admitting to sexual misconduct detailed in a New York Times article in 2017 in which multiple women accused him of masturbating or asking to masturbate in front of them.
“These stories are true,” CK said of the allegations against him in a November 2017 statement. “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”
He ended up taking about 10 months away from live performances, and returned in August 2018 with a surprise performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan. CK drew criticism over that show not only for its unannounced nature, but also due to controversial material about survivors of the Parkland school shooting.
Since then, the comic has made a handful of relatively quiet appearances at comedy clubs around the country. At some stops, he has joked about his sexual misconduct scandal onstage, including at a performance in January in San Jose, Calif, according to the Daily Beast.
“I like to [masturbate], and I don’t like being alone,” CK reportedly said.
As a result of the scandal, television network FX, which aired CK’s Louie series, ended its relationship with the comic, and the release of a feature film titled I Love You, Daddy was canceled, among other fallout.
“Click on the links to buy tickets so you can be there. Or don’t,” CK wrote on his website of the forthcoming tour. “See you all (or some of you anyway) on the road.”