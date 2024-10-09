Colman Domingo will cochair the 2025 Met Gala focused on Black men’s fashion

The Met Gala is poised to get some Philly flair next year. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the celebrity cochairs for the 2025 Met Gala and the list includes West Philly-raised actor and menswear darling Colman Domingo.

Domingo will cohost the star-studded event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art next year on May 5 with singer Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will be an honorary cochair.

The gala raises funds for the Met’s Costume Institute, which will celebrate the opening of its spring 2025 exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The show highlights Black men’s fashion, specifically focusing on the evolution of the Black dandy, inspired by Barnard College Africana studies professor Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Miller will serve as a guest curator, working with the Costume Institute’s curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton.

The cochairs represent contemporary icons of Black men’s fashion. “They’re all men who aren’t afraid to take risks with their self-presentation. They take advantage of classic forms, but they also remix them and break them down in really new ways,” Bolton told Vogue. “I think Black men and Black designers are very much at the forefront of this new renaissance in menswear.”

Domingo has become a red carpet mainstay thanks to recent major roles in Sing Sing, Rustin (which earned him a best actor Oscar nod last year) and The Color Purple, frequently topping best dressed lists for his bold and glamorous fits. The Afro Latino actor first attended the Met Gala earlier this year in a double-breasted suit with a decadent cape designed by Willy Chavarria. Fitting the “Garden of Time” theme, Domingo carried a bouquet of white calla lilies.

As cochair next year, the Philadelphia son will certainly show up and show out.