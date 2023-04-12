Bon Jovi’s son is engaged to ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown

This week, Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi — the son of Jersey’s own Jon Bon Jovi.

In a set of photos posted on Instagram, Brown captioned her announcement with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” But given the recent breakup between Swift and the song’s inspiration, she probably should’ve gone with “Take my hand, we’ll make it, I swear” by her future father-in-law instead.

We’ll chalk it up to youthful indiscretion.

Brown and Bongiovi’s ages, the pair are 19 and 20, respectively, have caused a stir on the internet. On Twitter, use of the phrase “She’s 19″ began trending shortly after the engagement was announced.

For both the celebrity and the normie, posting big life updates and milestones on Instagram is a popular practice. Engagement photos are no exception. Now, couple that with Brown’s celebrity status and you’ve got yourself a firestorm.

If you’re trying to follow along, here are some basics.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Brown is a British actress best known for her role playing Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Since then, she has starred in the recent Godzilla films as well as Netflix’s Enola Holmes series.

Aside from her TV and film roles, Brown is known for her activism. She was appointed by UNICEF as its then-youngest Goodwill Ambassador in 2018. Her friendships with other celebrities, including rapper Drake — who has been scrutinized for this because of the duo’s large age gap (Drake is 18 years older than Brown) — along with her makeup line have also contributed to her popularity over the years.

Who is Jake Bongiovi?

Bongiovi is the son of Jersey’s finest, Jon Bon Jovi, and his wife, Dorothea. He’s the youngest of their four children.

As noted by Forbes, he is an up-and-coming actor with an HBO film called Sweethearts in the works.

How long have they been together?

According to Brown, the pair met on Instagram three years ago and became friends. From there, a relationship blossomed.

The pair have spent major holidays together, including Christmas. They even have a set of ornaments with their initials.

They made their red carpet debut in 2022 at a British film award ceremony. He also attended the Season 4 launch for Stranger Things. Bongiovi is also close with Brown’s friends, including her Stranger Things costar Noah Schnapp. The three attended a Harry Styles concert last summer.

Will this impact the future of ‘Stranger Things?’

Not likely. We know that Season 5 of Stranger Things is set to film this summer. The cast also already revealed that it is the show’s final season.

In an interview with Seventeen magazine, Brown expressed being ready to move on from the role.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time,” she said. “But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up.”