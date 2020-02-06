What prompted Minaj’s initial tweet is not clear, though Complex indicates that the “Chun-Li” rapper may have been agitated by Mill having liked a meme that mocked her husband, Kenneth Petty. In a later tweet, Minaj wrote that Mill has been “tweeting bout my man for a year now” and that he should “move on.” Last month, the trio also got into a real-life shouting match in a high-end clothing store in West Hollywood, TMZ reported.