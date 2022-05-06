Burgeoning pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo dropped by Thursday’s Phillies game, witnessing a “brutal” loss but still getting hype on the Jumbotron.

Rodrigo, 19, fresh off Grammy wins for best pop vocal album for her debut Sour and for best pop solo performance for the hit single “drivers license,” went to Thursday’s series opener against the New York Mets and seemed to have a blast with friends. The pop songstress is in town for two sold-out shows at The Met on Friday and Saturday.

Citizens Bank Park and the city at large welcomed Rodrigo, showing her dancing excitedly on the big screen to her song “good 4 u,” despite the Phillies’ eventual 7-8 collapse to the Mets.

Rodrigo is traversing the country on her sold-out Sour tour. On Wednesday night, she stopped her show in Washington, D.C., to comment on Monday’s bombshell news that the Supreme Court authored a draft opinion overturning Roe V. Wade, Huffington Post reported.

Speaking to her audience, Rodrigo made an impassioned plea to fight to maintain abortion rights.

“Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she said. “What a woman does with her body should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can use our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It’s so important.”