The Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights, according to a leaked draft of a majority opinion obtained by Politico.

The draft opinion is a resounding rejection of the 1973 decision, throwing into jeopardy previously guaranteed federal abortion rights. For many states, abortion would become illegal immediately if the opinion stands, but that is not necessarily the case in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

What is Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade is the landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973 that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. A 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey strengthened and maintained those rights.

You can read the ruling here.

What does the leaked opinion say? Is it the court’s final opinion?

In the leaked draft of the opinion deciding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and that Roe and 1992′s Planned Parenthood v. Casey, “must be overruled.”

“We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Alito wrote.

The draft was circulated among the members of the court on Feb. 10. Oral arguments in the case happened in December. The court is set to publish its final decision by the end of June, when the court recesses for the summer.

It is not the court’s final opinion and may change in the forthcoming months.

What would overturning Roe mean for abortion access?

The decision would have earth-shattering consequences in American politics, allowing states to enact broad abortion bans and potentially strip women of their right to terminate pregnancies, likely disproportionately impacting people of color and low-income people.

If it becomes the court’s final judgment, the bombshell decision could potentially set off political battles over abortion in states across the country, including Pennsylvania.

How is abortion law decided at the state level?

State legislatures regularly introduce legislation to restrict or increase access to abortion. But governors maintain veto power over these bills — which would remain true even in the event of a Roe reversal.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly vetoed bills seeking to restrict abortion access over his two terms.

Where does Pennsylvania law stand on abortions?

In Pennsylvania, abortions are governed primarily by the Abortion Control Act, which features a number of abortion access laws. Pennsylvania bans abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, requires parental consent for those under 18, institutes a 24-hour waiting period, and requires consultations discussing the risks and alternatives, among other facets.

State funds can only be used to perform abortions in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

“Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Where does New Jersey law stand on abortions?

New Jersey guarantees abortion access under a state law signed in January by Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy also signed a state law that expands contraception coverage required under private insurance and Medicaid from a 6-month supply to a 12-month supply.

Murphy signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court considering overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I want to assure every New Jerseyan that today’s news about the Supreme Court does not change access to abortion in our state,” Murphy wrote Monday night on Twitter. “Access to reproductive health care remains available to anyone who needs it in New Jersey.”

What are the implications for Pa.’s gubernatorial race?

Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly vetoed bills seeking to restrict abortion access over his time as governor — but if a Republican takes over in this year’s gubernatorial election, the landscape could drastically change.

Pennsylvania’s House and Senate are controlled by Republicans. A GOP-ruled executive and legislative branch could fast-track enacting laws to restrict abortion access.

In the GOP-controlled legislature, lawmakers are already looking at other ways to strip the Democratic governor’s power over abortion law — and potentially give it to voters.

Most Republican gubernatorial candidates are for tighter abortion restrictions, with at least one candidate sponsoring legislation that would ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six to eight weeks’ gestation.