Quinta Brunson on her favorite Philly murals and the Center City karaoke bar that makes her nostalgic

Quinta Brunson has always believed in the beauty of Philadelphia; from when she was a kid marveling at the city of murals, to becoming an adult who wears her Philly pride openly while living in Los Angeles. The Abbott Elementary creator/star never stopped telling others that it’s an inspiring, special place, in spite of haters who might disagree.

Now, her name isn’t just synonymous with her Emmy-winning TV show — it also evokes the profound love for the city that has shaped the comedian. And Philadelphia loves her right back: Today, Brunson is back in town to receive a key to the city from Mayor Cherelle L. Parker at her alma mater, Andrew Hamilton Elementary, where they will unveil a mural dedicated to teachers and students.

Brunson knows the impact a mural can have on a community. As a kid, she was always delighted to see Steve Powers’ A Love Letter for You mural when she rode the El back to her childhood home at 49th and Chancellor Streets. She also remembers the day a mural popped up just blocks from her house on a wall that had long stood empty; the artwork, Wild Life of the African Continent, completely transformed her neighborhood.

“It just changed how I looked at my block forevermore,” said Brunson in an interview with The Inquirer. “I had a greater appreciation for it, and really felt that where I lived was appreciated and was beautiful. I think it made us all take care of our community, our neighborhood, a little bit better after that mural was placed there.”

The Andrew Hamilton Elementary mural by Philadelphia artist Athena Scott, titled Blooming Futures, features portraits of current Hamilton students and teachers, who also participated in painting.

Bringing a mural to her old elementary school, Brunson hopes will inspire in the students a Philly pride much like hers. When she first heard about the idea — a collaboration between ABC and Mural Arts, which Brunson featured in an episode of Abbott Elementary — it was a no-brainer to say yes.

“I think the mural will help the kids who go there appreciate their education more, appreciate where they go to school more, and help the people in the neighborhood care more,” she said.

Hamilton is where Brunson learned from beloved sixth-grade teacher Joyce Abbott, the sitcom’s namesake, so it’s a particularly meaningful place for the actor. The mural continues Brunson’s commitment to showcasing her hometown’s unique gems on a national stage, like the Franklin Institute, Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, and, earlier this year, the Please Touch Museum.

For the second time in Abbott’s four seasons, Brunson brought her production crew home to film on location at the museum that she finds “uniquely Philly.” They hired local kid actors, including Brunson’s nieces, nephews, and cousins, to play extras, and even Eagles player Jordan Mailata made a cameo.

(She says they “absolutely” plan to film again in Philly sometime in the future.)

“I had an entire family reunion on set,” said Brunson. “I think I saw more family than I’ve seen in 10 years just that one day, because they all came to just see and support — and work!”

Brunson loves coming back to see how the ever-changing Philadelphia still surprises and delights her. On that trip, she tried new restaurants on South Street and her production crew got her out to the Raven Lounge one night.

“It was so funny. They’re like, ‘Come meet us. We’re at this place called the Raven Lounge.’ And I’m like, ‘The Raven Lounge! I used to go there when I was, you know, in high school,’” Brunson said, laughing. “That’s so crazy. I went to meet them there, and that was so surreal. That’s where my crew had gone for karaoke that night.”

Coincidentally, karaoke was featured in the latest Abbott season, too. Brunson’s character Janine sang “Always on Time” with her boyfriend Gregory (Tyler James Williams). When she’s not in character, though, Brunson says her go-to karaoke songs are Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Quinta Brunson will receive a key to the city at the mural dedication event on May 28 at 3 p.m. at Andrew Hamilton Elementary, 5640 Spruce St, Phila.