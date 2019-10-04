One newly minted Philly centenarian celebrated her birthday with a special surprise message from one of her favorite celebrities: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
“I’m sending so much love and huge congratulations in 100 years,” Johnson said in a video message to Philly’s own Marie Grover, who also got a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the actor and wrestler in honor of her special day. “What an amazing life.”
The birthday greeting was orchestrated by Jamie Klingler, a Philadelphian living in London who happens to be best friends with Grover’s granddaughter, Buzzfeed reports. As Klingler told the publication, Grover is a “wonderful woman who enhanced by childhood and my life.”
Klinger tweeted at Johnson late last month, noting that a birthday message from Johnson would make Grover “lose her mind” because she had been a fan for decades. Johnson actually replied to the tweet indicating he was game, and the plan was set in motion.
According to Buzzfeed, Johnson recorded the birthday greeting and sent it to Klingler. From there, the clip was passed along to Grover’s granddaughter, who showed Grover the message and filmed her reaction.
“I’m very happy you were born and I’m so honored,” Johnson says in the clip. “You can eat cake, you can get drunk — party hard.”
“Love you right back, you Rock you,” Grover responds in the clip to Johnson’s message.
Johnson has since shared the clip of Grover on his own social media account, writing that “stuff like this is always the best part of fame.”
Aside from wishing happy birthday to one of his loyal Philly fans, Johnson is also again getting involved with the world of wrestling as part of WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown, which debuts on Fox tonight. Johnson will appear on the show, marking his first appearance on a WWE program in 2016’s WrestleMania 32.
Fans can catch John’s upcoming appearance starting tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.