Did Will Smith use AI to beef up the crowd in a YouTube concert video?

A recent video from Will Smith’s "Based on a True Story" tour has eagle-eyed viewers accusing the West Philly rapper of using artificial intelligence to enhance crowd shots.

The minute-long video, posted by Smith on YouTube, captioned, “My favorite part of the tour is seeing you all up close. Thank you for seeing me, too,” has upward of 125K views. It comprises a series of clips that shows fans swaying in the audience as Smith performs his part-Gospel, part-inspirational rap “You Can Make It,” a single from the rapper turned Oscar-winning actor’s first album in 20 years.

If a Rolling Stone article is to be believed, the details of the video are creepy.

One shot shows fans holding up a “We <3 You Willy” sign, but images of the faces near it are distorted and blurred. Some people in the crowd, they note, have extra fingers, and oddly formed hands.

The comments on the video are brutal.

“Look at the crowd …” one viewer wrote. “Music so powerful that their faces are melding together. TRUE magic. True music. Music. Magusic.”

Another shot, an article on MSN says, show’s a man’s blurry knuckle holding up a sign that reads “‘You Can Make It’ helped me survive cancer. THX Will.” Crowd shots in the video show people whose faces have the characteristic AI sheen.

In recent weeks, another AI-generated bogus image showed Mick Jagger, Elton John, and Rod Stewart harmonizing at Ozzy Osbourne’s recent memorial service.

Although many have been quick to drag Smith for the seemingly AI doctored footage, Rolling Stone reports YouTube regularly alters videos without telling its creators. In a recent story published in the Atlantic, YouTuber Rhett Skull said he believes YouTube uses AI to upscale its videos and dial up image resolution and details.

Calls to Will Smith’s team haven’t been returned.