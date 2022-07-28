American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco believes the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) should evaluate the possibility of breaking away from the NCAA and continue to explore options of self-governance for football, he said during an AAC media day Zoom on Thursday.

“I think we have to look seriously at this,” Aresco said. “It’s reasonable to believe that FBS should be governed by committees composed solely of FBS representatives… Football is clearly a separate and distinct entity within the NCAA and could benefit from its own governance structure.”

The idea of college sports leaving the NCAA, which serves as its current governing body, stems from the changing landscape of NIL deals and the NCAA transfer portal, two factors that could lead to significant NCAA rule changes.

Aresco said it’s a key issue and an ongoing debate that the AAC will participate in. He also noted that an FBS program separating from the NCAA doesn’t mean it would completely abandon all currently upheld rules and functions.

“The amateur model we have embraced for decades is gone,” Aresco said. “We can’t pretend that it still exists… I think we can work together nationally to stabilize the currently unsettled situation.

“With the interconnection between the regular season and the College Football Playoff, it may make sense to streamline the governance process through FBS self governance.”

The commissioner also mentioned his frustration with the College Football Playoff staying at four teams until its current contract is over in 2026.

In February, Aresco wrote an open letter addressing other conference commissioners about expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. He suggested the top six teams have an automatic bid and six others receive an at-large bids.

“It’s a shame that we did not adopt the 12-team, six-playoff expansion model,” Aresco said. “It was short sighted not to do so. It deprived hundreds of players of the opportunity to participate in an expanded playoff in 2024 and 2025. We will soon be back at the drawing board.”

A conversation on the 16-team College Football Playoff model is being floated, according to Aresco.

In recent news, the AAC’s member institutions voted to conclude the membership of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston, which will become effective as of July 1, 2023.

At that time, six schools will join the AAC; UAB, North Texas, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, and UTSA.

Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston, the three best football teams in the AAC last year, were picked as the top three teams in the preseason polls this year. Aresco was asked how the conference will maintain relevance in the college football ecosystem without their premier programs.

“Many of our teams have been extremely competitive in this conference,” Aresco said. “A few years ago, Cincinnati was 4-8, and they had had a couple of years when they weren’t competitive. Temple had a couple of great years. I mean, really great years under Matt Rhule… They’ll step up, that’s why I’m optimistic.

“Yes, we’re losing three teams that have been very valuable, but they haven’t always necessarily been our best teams.”