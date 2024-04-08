Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw entering NBA draft and transfer portal

Aaron Bradshaw is entering the NBA draft after one season at Kentucky, but the former Camden star is leaving his options open. The 7-foot-1 forward is maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal as well, he said Monday in a post on Instagram.

Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1 block per game as a Wildcats freshman. He was a McDonald’s All American at Camden High last year, and Panthers teammate D.J. Wagner joined him at Kentucky.

With coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, some Kentucky players are expected to head for the portal and/or the draft. Bradshaw’s teammate with the Wildcats, Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter, announced his intention to enter the draft last week.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family, coaches, and mentors, I have made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and also entering the NCAA transfer portal,” Bradshaw said on Instagram. “This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am eager to explore what the next chapter in my basketball journey holds while continuing to develop and grow each and every day. Thank you once again for your unwavering support.”