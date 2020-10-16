The Aggies are coming off an upset of Florida when they rolled up 543 yards of total offense behind quarterback Kellen Mond. The focus more likely will be on their defense against the Bulldogs' “Air Raid” attack that has laid an egg in the last two games since an SEC-record 623-yard performance through the air in a season-opening win over LSU. MSU quarterback K.J. Costello has thrown nine interceptions.