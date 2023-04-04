Debate around LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark gesturing even has Clark confused

She may have lost the NCAA title, but on Tuesday it was Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who got to call game.

In a video interview on ESPN’s Outside the Lines, Clark spoke with host Jeremy Schapp about the game and the wealth of criticism aimed at Reese.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all,” Clark said. “No matter what way it goes, …she should never be criticized for what she did. I competed; she competed.”

Much of the conversation since the Hawkeyes fell 102-85 loss to Louisiana State in the women’s NCAA championship has not been the game itself, but on the debate sparked online with much back-and-forth concerning Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese for a hand gesture that for many starkly disclosed the difference between how white and Black players are discussed in the media.

While some viewed Clark as a competitor when she did it, others viewed Reese’s exchange as “classless,” sparking a further dialogue that some even went so far as to view as race-baiting.

As for Reese, she’s always suggested that this argument is less about the on-the-court antics between her and Clark, but over how Black athletes — specifically Black woman athletes — are perceived in the media.

Advertisement

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative — I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto … but when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing,” Reese said during LSU’s champions postgame conference, alluding to Clark’s hand gesture, among other instances in sports. “So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me.”

Piling on was the initial gesture of First Lady Jill Biden extending an invitation to the White House to both Iowa and LSU, an honor that historically only goes to the winner of championships.

It was a move many, including Reese, viewed as completely tone deaf from Biden.

As for the White House invite extended to Iowa, it’s since been reversed according to White House Press Secretary Vanessa Valdivia, as only LSU will head to Washington, D.C. later this year.

That’s yet another move Clark noted should’ve been a given in the first place, telling ESPN, “I don’t think runner-ups usually go to the White House.”

Regardless of the debate in the aftermath, the game was a highly anticipated one, setting records as the most viewed women’s college game across any network, with an average of 9.9 million viewers. It also was the most viewed college event ever on ESPN+, according to ESPNPR.com statistics.