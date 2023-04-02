LSU claims national title over Iowa led by bench, coach Kim Mulkey

DALLAS — It was a record-setting day on many levels, but LSU didn’t win the national title with its stars alone.

LSU and Iowa feature national sensations, but it was the Tigers’ bench, especially graduate transfer Jasmine Carson, that was the catalyst in their 102-85 win. It was the first national championship in program history and fourth for head coach Kim Mulkey. LSU’s 102 points are a championship game record, and Angel Reese notched her 34th double-double, the most in Division I history.

Carson, who came into the game averaging 8.4 points in nearly 22 minutes, hit all seven first-half shots she took, while some of her fellow Tigers faced foul trouble. The guard, who previously played at Georgia Tech and West Virginia, had 21 of her team-high 22 points by halftime. Alexis Morris had 21 points and nine assists, while Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Iowa started hot, but Mulkey wasn’t having it.

The LSU coach, no stranger to national championship games, called a timeout less than two minutes into the game, and the reset worked.

LSU’s defense shut down the Hawkeyes late in the first quarter, holding them without a field goal for the period’s last 3 minutes, 49 seconds.

But at first, Caitlin Clark was there every time, putting an end to any momentum the Tigers had. She had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the first 10 minutes, but just two in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 30. Kate Martin and Monika Czinano had 13 points each, while Gabbie Marshall added 12.

LSU continued to flummox Iowa throughout the second quarter. Meanwhile, Carson came alive. She scored 16 of her first-half points and made up the majority of the Tigers’ 30-8 advantage in bench points.

LSU’s lead grew to double figures on another three by Carson before Marshall again found the basket at the 3:56 mark. The Tigers began to get hot from beyond the arc, growing their lead into double figures. They closed the half on a 7-0 run, outscoring Iowa, 32-20, to take a 59-42 lead into the break.

With LSU up, 62-42, Clark hit a three, her first field goal since the 3:49 of the first quarter, and Iowa began to chip away, cutting the deficit to 63-54 on a wide-open three by Marshall to cap a 12-0 run and send the Iowa half of the sold-out American Airlines Center into a frenzy. The 19,482 broke the NCAA Final Four women’s attendance record. The 357,542 who attended the 2023 tournament broke a 20-year record of 334,587.

But foul trouble became an issue for Iowa. Shortly after a strange stoppage in which referees reviewed an apparent elbow by Czinano on a bucket of hers with 2:58 left, the Iowa forward/center was called for her fourth foul. Following the call, Clark bounced the ball behind her back and toward the baseline and was called for a technical — her fourth foul of the game. Czinano was called for her fifth foul, a charge, with 6:25 left.

The Tigers used a 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 83-69 and force an Iowa timeout. The Hawkeyes had no answers for the Tigers’ offense, which continued to pull away, using one last 6-0 run in the final two minutes to seal the win and bring a title back to the bayou.

Jill Biden attends game

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the national championship game Sunday and was seen viewing the action from a box with tennis legend Billie Jean King, among others. Biden, famously a Philly sports fanatic, has been spotted at other major sporting events this year like the Super Bowl and Game 4 of the World Series.

