A moment that has been five years in the making is nearly at hand for Connor Bishop. He’s bursting with anticipation, which is easily noticeable in a 275-pound offensive lineman. The gigantic smile on his face when talking about Dec. 10 could light up Lincoln Financial Field.

“The Army-Navy game my senior year is something I thought about even before I committed,” said Bishop, who is from Holland, Pa. “Certainly in the past year it’s been on my mind every day. You always grow up hoping to play in the biggest games on the biggest stages. This certainly made an impact on my decision.”

Wins, losses, friendships, and even a season interrupted by a pandemic have made this a remarkable five years since Bishop sat in the stands at the Linc as a prized Army recruit out of Archbishop Wood.

It’s one thing to play in an Army-Navy game. It’s another to do so as a team co-captain in your favorite NFL team’s stadium.

“Connor’s earned the respect of everybody on our team and in our program and at our institution,” Army coach Jeff Monken explained. “He’s just a remarkable young man. I’m glad he’s coming home to play in this game for his last game.”

Just in time, too. College football’s most prestigious rivalry is taking its act away from Philadelphia for a few years. Next season, they’ll play in Foxborough, Mass. Then it’s Landover, Md. (2024), Baltimore (2025), and East Rutherford, N.J. (2026), before returning to Philly in 2027.

Army (5-6) needs a win and some help to become bowl eligible since one of its victories was against Villanova, an FCS school. The NCAA would need to step in with an exemption because the Cadets would have only five wins against FBS schools. If eligible, Army would play in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 23.

Bishop will learn Thursday which branch of the Army he’ll be assigned. He’s hoping for infantry. In February, he expects to find out where he’ll be stationed.

“There’s a lot of great Army posts. Italy or Germany would be awesome,” he said with a smile. “There’s one in Hawaii, which certainly would be one not to complain about. I’ll go wherever.”

One thing that is certain is that Bishop is ending his football career very shortly. It’s been a glorious run.

Among Bishop’s best friends on the team is Marquel Broughton, a senior safety from Lawrenceville, Ga., who 10 years ago said he never even heard of West Point. Now he’s a regimental commander in charge of directing 1,100 cadets from all parts of the broad campus.

“Me and Connor have been connected since sophomore year,” said Broughton who, like Bishop, is a marketing major. “We have the same classes. He tutored me and helped me get through this place. Academically, this place is very tough and Connor has been a great help to me.

“As a co-captain, it’s been amazing. Me and him see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and when we don’t, we’re able to talk about them and understand each other. I think that’s the best thing about our relationship is how understanding we are and how much of an inspiration we are to each other.”

Bishop was in the stands the night the Eagles beat the Vikings to win the NFC championship and advance to Super Bowl LII nearly five years ago. While that’s the most significant Eagles win ever at the Linc, a victory next Saturday will be even more significant for Bishop.

“It really brings everything full circle,” he reflected. “I remember coming to this game as a recruit in 2018. To come back here, in my senior year, and finish out here is pretty awesome.”

Thanks, Mom

Philadelphia also holds a special place for Navy right tackle Kip Frankland, even if he did almost forget why.

“My mom kind of reminded me today. I was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa.,” he said. “I’m a Southern kid from Memphis. I grew up in Memphis. But I do have some roots in Philly. It’s awesome being here. This is kind of cheesy to say, but I love cheesesteaks.”

Frankland has started 26 consecutive games.

Extra points

Next Saturday’s game is at 3 p.m. on CBS. … The teams have alternated wins since 2018, with Navy picking up the victory last year at the Meadowlands. … Army was favored by 1.5 points as of late Wednesday afternoon. … The Mids are 4-7 but coming off a stunning win at then-No. 17 Central Florida when they were 15-point underdogs. … Navy hybrid linebacker John Marshall was named first-team all-AAC, and was the only unanimous selection.