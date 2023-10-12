In final season before heading into service, Narberth’s Jason Aoyama readies for his last Army-Navy Cup

This isn’t Jason Aoyama’s first rodeo.

In fact, when the 12th installment of the annual Army-Navy Cup kicks off at Subaru Park on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+), it will be the Navy midfielder’s fourth time taking part in what has become quite the soccer rivalry since it began taking place each year along the Chester waterfront in 2012.

Making it all the more familiar is that Subaru Park is just a 25-minute drive from where Aoyama, one of four soccer-playing brothers, grew up and played — oftentimes against one another — in their Narberth backyard. His was a path paved by the Union Academy, as Aoyama was a part of the club’s youth system for three years while in high school. He also had a stint on another of the area’s top clubs, FC DELCO, alongside fellow Navy teammate JD Wagner before committing to the Naval Academy.

» READ MORE: The Philadelphia Union is hosting a series of soccer-themed mental health clinics to help young athletes

Advertisement

But ask Aoyama and he’ll tell you that it all started with those backyard games and soccer conversations with his brothers.

“I have three older brothers who all played soccer growing up, and I owe where I am to them,” said Aoyama, who is the youngest of four. His brothers Julian and Justin both played for Amherst College in Massachusetts. His other brother Jansen played at Colby College. “Julian was the first to play soccer and we all kind of followed his lead.”

Aoyama is the first in his family to join the military — though he said it wasn’t a path he’d always planned on. But it was Wagner, a Medford Lakes native whose path mirrored Aoyama’s — with stops at the Union Academy and FC DELCO — who helped convince Aoyama that continuing his soccer career and essentially his life with the Navy was a path worth taking.

“I had no idea what a military academy was in high school,” said Aoyama. “And it wasn’t until my teammate at Union, JD Wagner, who was a class above me, committed to the Navy. I was a junior, he was a senior, and [the Navy] coach at the time started recruiting me and I did a couple of visits here. I learned what military academies were about, [and] what they had to offer. And I just fell in love with the place.”

» READ MORE: Heather Mitts is working to bring pro women’s soccer back to Philadelphia

Aoyama is one of four locals from the Philadelphia area on Navy’s roster — three as former Union Academy players — looking to lead the Midshipmen past an Army team that has had their number over the last few years. Forward Baba Kallie is from Coatesville and midfielder Nate Stewart is from Phoenixville.

Army leads the all-time series 5-3-3, with Navy not celebrating a win since 2021. The two battled to a 1-1 draw in overtime in 2019, and Navy will be seeking revenge on a 2-0 loss to the team from West Point last season.

Navy enters with a 5-5-2 record (2-1-1 Patriot League). Army, the host of this year’s clash, is 3-6-1, 1-3-1.

“During preseason, we always list out our goals,” said Aoyama. “Try and go undefeated, win the league, get [an NCAA] tournament bid, and beat Army. “It’s a goal that we leave on the board sitting all by itself. I think that alone shows the magnitude of the game for us. For me, I think it even means even more to me just because it’s close to home.”

But where nerves would creep in during earlier contests, this year, his final as a member of the Midshipmen, anxiety has been replaced with excitement as he gets to take the field at Subaru Park in front of friends and family one last time before his next chapter of committing to a life of service to his country, as a nuclear surface warfare operator.

“I still remember my first, and even second time playing in the Army-Navy game and the nerves — they were really hard to settle,” recalled Aoyama. “But as the years went on and now in my senior year, I wouldn’t say that there’s no nerves, but it’s definitely less than before. [As a senior], I try to encourage the younger guys on the team, get them to flush those out in whatever way you can. … If we want to win this game, we have to treat it like any other game once that whistle blows.”

» READ MORE: Temple punter Dante Atton recently played his first football game, ever. It was years in the making.