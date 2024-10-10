A classic college soccer rivalry is renewed as the Army-Navy Cup returns to Subaru Park

For the past 12 seasons, one of the biggest rivalries in college soccer has played out right here in the Philly region.

On Friday, the latest edition of the annual Army-Navy Cup will commence when the Black Knights (2-8-1, 0-4-0 Patriot) take on the Navy Midshipmen (3-4-4, 2-1-1), a fellow service academy and Patriot League rival, inside Subaru Park (7 p.m., ESPN+). The stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union, has hosted every pairing of these programs since 2012, with Army leading the charge behind a 5-3-4 all-time record at Subaru.

“It is an honor every year to host the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park,” Union club president Tim McDermott said via a statement. “Entering their 13th edition of this annual match is a testament to the longevity of this rivalry and sportsmanship between these two esteemed academies. We look forward to another memorable and exciting match this year.”

Over the 12 seasons, the storylines have included countless ties to the Greater Philadelphia Region, with both rosters featuring locals. Some even hailed from the Union’s youth academy and development system before committing their service to America’s armed forces.

Here are five things to know about what has grown into quite the clash along Chester’s scenic waterfront.

Navy really needs a win

The Midshipmen have been on the losing end of this clash, last taking a win in 2021, its first at that point since the 2014 season. It’s been three years since Navy last boasted a victory, however, losing to Army in 2022 and just last season the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Army lacking locals

In the 12-year history of the rivalry taking place at Subaru Park, this year will be the first that doesn’t feature two or more local players on Army’s roster. This year, only midfielder Justin Davidyock is from the area. The Newtown, Bucks County, native is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound freshman who attended The Pennington School in Central New Jersey.

Speaking of the Pennington School …

In addition to Davidyock, The Pennington School, which was the top-ranked boys soccer program in the country in 2023, also featured Navy freshman Keane Brown, who has started every game along Navy’s backline this season. He was also an all-conference performer for Pennington.

Navy’s always had star power

While he won’t be taking part in this year’s game, former Navy midfielder and Swarthmore native Mark Shiiba kick-started a new career as a singer-songwriter after the completion of his service last year. If the name sounds familiar, it should as Shiiba is currently a contestant on season 26 of NBC’s The Voice.

Continuing a legacy

Navy sophomore midfielder and Phoenixville native Nate Stewart is a former Union academy and FC Delco product who is a third-generation military member. Stewart went the way of being a Midshipmen, but his father, Jason, was a three-time All-American track and cross country runner at Army who was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2017. His grandfather also served in the Army as well.

Oh, so close

At first glance Army’s schedule isn’t an accurate depiction of just how good this team is. The Black Knights have either won, lost or drew nearly every game by just one goal this season, with their highlights including a 1-1 draw against Temple on Aug. 22 and a 2-1 loss to St. Joseph’s on Sept. 9. The only game with a margin of victory by two goals or more was Army’s 2-0 home win over Rider on Oct. 1.

One more thing …

Thinking about attending? Yes, there are still good seats available via the Union’s website. Additionally, local tourism board, Visit Delco, plans to do a takeover of the Union Yards, the restaurant and beer garden outside Subaru Park.