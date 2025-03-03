Atlantic East Conference launches women’s flag football as a varsity sport with media day at Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field has hosted many historical events, but on Monday, it made history as the venue for a landmark moment in women’s flag football.

The Atlantic East Conference hosted a media day for the inaugural season of women’s flag football, becoming the first conference to recognize women’s flag football as an NCAA sport.

Julie Hirshey, the vice president of community relations for the Eagles, called the players and coaches “trailblazers” for being part of “a historic moment here in Philadelphia.”

“You are setting a foundation for women and what women’s collegiate flag football will become in the future,” Hirshey said. “That’s starting with you guys here today, you’re proving that football is for everyone.”

In its inaugural season, the conference will field teams from Centenary, Eastern, Holy Family, Immaculata, Marymount, Neumann, and Penn State Schuylkill. In 2026, Chestnut Hill College and Marywood will join the conference.

Last season, there was a one-day tournament with a semifinal and championship game. Marymount won, with Immaculata hosting and Neumann and Centenary participating. This year will be the sport’s first full season.

“We came up with a win last year, and that was sort of something that we prepped for a couple weeks, and then we came and we didn’t really know what to expect,” said Mia Clevano, a sophomore at Marymount. “This year, we’re trying to be more intentional. Everything we do at practice, we’re intentionally training this certain way. We’re intentionally trying to portray ourselves in this way, and I think that all goes down to what we’re trying to do, as Marymount and also as a flag football team.”

Natalie Dodd, a sophomore at Immaculata, which lost to Marymount in the championship game last year, said last year’s tournament was a great experience, but there’s a lot of excitement in the growth of the conference and the sport.

“Now that it’s up and running, and there’s so many more teams and [we’re] really excited [that there’s] a lot more competition,” Dodd said. “You get to meet a lot more people and learn a lot more.”

But it’s not just the growth of the conference that has Dodd and other players excited. It’s also the possibility of growth for the sport in the future.

“Flag football is the future,” said Haley Price, a junior from Neumann. “You can look at the NFL trying so hard to put it out, and we’re starting this as girls and coming forward as a women-led sport, and I think that’s just super important. Try hard, and then you can inspire the next generation to take it up after us.”

For Price, this next generation includes her six-year-old niece, who said she wanted to play flag football after learning her aunt would be joining the Knights’ team.

“Being able to be there and have her be able to watch this as a sport grow is just insane,” Price said. “It’s just going to continue to inspire people and inspire women to try everything.”

Her coach, Nellie Mixon, a 2006 Neumann graduate, says actions like this begin to change the conversations surrounding women’s sports.

“I feel like it’s a long time coming. Women should have been able to play flag football a long time ago,” Mixon said. “The rhetoric of men just believing that it’s a man’s sport kind of pushed everybody to like, ‘Nah. Women could do just as much as y’all can do,’ and in some ways, we could do it better.”

While the introduction of varsity flag football is expected to expedite the growth of the sport, it’s also bringing a number of interests to the colleges as well.

During a coaches and administrators panel, recruitment has been what Holy Family head coach Charles Hopkins called “surprisingly overwhelming.”

“I’ve been getting waves of emails from all over the country. And I’m like, ‘How do you even know who I am? How do you even know who we are? We just got started,’” Hopkins said. “I’ve talked to parents and athletes in Alabama, in Tennessee and Colorado, in Arizona. This is really, really, huge.”

There’s still work to be done as the inaugural season kicks off on Friday. But Hopkins took a minute to remind the athletes of all they’ve accomplished so far.

“Don’t measure what you accomplish in the numbers. You’re here, you’ve already won,” Hopkins said. “This is greatness. We cannot be great without the greatness of others. You are all great. Therefore you will achieve greatness, and your greatness will waterfall down to the next set of ladies who are coming to sit in these seats, coming to wear your jersey numbers, coming to your schools.”