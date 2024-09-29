Neumann University showcases its growth in women’s flag football with homecoming game

It wasn’t the result that the Neumann University women’s flag football team desired, but it might have been the one it needed.

The Knights were drubbed, 45-0, by the College of Staten Island in Saturday night’s home opener.

“I think this left a sting on us,” said first-year coach Nellie Mixon. “They were really upset, and embarrassed, too. Now, they’re starting to grasp the concept of what we really have to do at practice.”

In March, the Atlantic East Conference announced a partnership with the NFL and RCX Sports to become the first NCAA conference in Division I, II, or III to offer women’s flag football.

The plan is to begin in Spring 2025.

The Saints hope to use that time wisely.

During Saturday night’s exhibition, Neumann floundered early, trailing 20-0 early in the second quarter and then 33-0 at intermission.

It didn’t help that the Saints learned on Friday that junior quarterback Gia Santorello would be out with an undisclosed injury.

Saturday, however, wasn’t without modest bright spots.

After the final horn, several leaders emerged during a postgame huddle that featured accountability, compassion, and togetherness.

Kayla Maisch was among the first to speak up. The freshman is the first flag football player recruited by the fledgling program.

She chose Neumann, in part, because she could major in pre-engineering and play flag football.

“When there’s a new sport, everybody has the same problems on defense,” she said.

» READ MORE: The Quinn family helped kick-start girls’ flag football started in Pennsylvania. Now, they’re seeing the benefit.

Maisch, a Coatesville graduate, played flag football last year when her school started a program.

In contrast, freshman Haylie Anzelini, had never played flag football.

The Anchorage, Ala., native grew up figure skating before switching to ice hockey. She also plays wing on Neumann’s women’s hockey team.

“I’ve always wanted to try [flag],” she said. “I just never got the chance. When I got here they were looking for players and I started coming to practices and having fun. Even though the score wasn’t what we wanted, I was still having fun out there.”

Mixon, who was a guard on Neumann’s women’s basketball team, hopes the fun translates into more commitment by the players.

“I hope they see the ugliness in [Saturday’s loss],” she said, “and see that what you put into practice is how you will play in games.”

Mixon, 39, graduated from Neumann in 2006 and then joined the Army. She later played tackle football for five years with the Philly Phantomz, who were dropped by the Women’s National Football Conference in May.

Mixon grew up in North Philly and excelled at basketball at West Catholic, where she graduated in 2002.

» READ MORE: PIAA board of directors approves girls’ flag football as a state-sanctioned sport

She’s hopeful that flag football can change the lives of her players the way sports changed hers.

“Even in terrible times you can still see the good,” she said. “I think the girls got the message. I feel like they got the message that we have to get more serious.”