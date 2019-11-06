Bailey Greenberg went 19-for-21 at the free-throw line, setting a single-game school record, and finished with a game-high 31 points to lead the Dragons (1-0) in a season-opening win over the host Bobcats (0-1).
Greenberg, a senior forward out of North Wales, Pa., shot 6-of-18 from the field and also led Drexel with 12 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Maura Hendrixson added 18 points off the bench, shooting 6-of-16 (6-of-14 from three-point range).
Drexel will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. for its home opener against Davidson and the start of the Preseason WNIT Tournament.
Ashley Jones scored a game-high 21 points and Marissa Mackins followed right behind with 20, allowing the Owls (1-0) to cruise to an opening night win over the visiting Stags (0-1).
Jones, a redshirt sophomore, shot 7-of-14 and went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. She also tied freshman Asonah Alexander with a team-high of seven assists.
Mackins, a sophomore, went 6-for-15 from three and 7-for-17 from the field.
Junior Mia Davis added 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and senior Shannen Atkinson recorded 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Next up for Temple is a Friday night matchup against Duquesne at McGonigle Hall. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
Claire Jacobs led with a game-high 20 points and the visiting Explorers got off to a 1-0 start with a 16-point win over the Bison.
A freshman guard from Perth, Australia, Jacobs shot 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range. She also went 4-for-5 at the free-throw line.
Sophomore forward Kayla Spruill and junior guard Deja King each registered 12 points in the victory.
La Salle will face Robert Morris Saturday at noon for its home opener.