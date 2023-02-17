West Chester’s Marian Washington among 12 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Marian Washington, a West Chester native and the winningest coach in Kansas basketball history, is among the finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Washington, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004, led Kansas to 560 wins and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances during her 31-season tenure from 1973-2004.

Washington was one of the first Black women to compete internationally at the 1971 World Championships and the first Black woman to coach a U.S. team in international competition (1982 R. William Jones Cup) and at the Olympics (as an assistant on the gold medal-winning 1996 squad that featured Dawn Staley).

Washington played seven sports at West Chester Henderson before moving on to West Chester University, where she played for the groundbreaking Carol Eckman in the years before Title IX.

Washington is among four women’s committee finalists, joining longtime Texas A&M coach Gary Blair, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, and 1990 Naismith Player of the Year Jennifer Azzi.

Other finalists include Gene Bess, Pau Gasol, David Hixon, Gene Keady, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Dwyane Wade.