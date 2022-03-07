The latest Big 5 Hall of Fame class, announced Monday, includes great players from each of the Big Five schools, two of the greatest coaches in women’s basketball history, and a man who put together a league that was foundational for so many Big Five players.

The 2022 class is headlined by Sonny Hill and current U.S. Olympic women’s head coach Cheryl Reeve, a La Salle graduate, plus retired Villanova women’s coach Harry Perretta.

Former Villanova great Allan Ray is another headliner, joining Penn’s Bruce Lefkowitz, Ahmad Nivins of St. Joseph’s, and Marty Stahurski of Temple.

The awards banquet, that will include the 2021-22 all-Big Five team being honored will take place at The Palestra on April 11.

Doors to The Palestra will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at approximately 7 p.m. This event is open to the public, tickets $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door that night.