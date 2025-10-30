Brandon Graham wants to ‘pick the brain’ of DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick on coaching college football

Could coaching college football be the next step for Brandon Graham?

The Eagles’ defensive end attended Thursday’s Norfolk State vs. Delaware State game at Lincoln Financial Field in support of his former teammates DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick.

“I just wanted to come out and support D-Jack and Vick and go out there see them both compete,” Graham said. “Leaders of men. I’m just excited to see these guys leading everybody during this season because I know that the head coaching role is a serious job.”

While on the sideline, accompanied by former NFL stars Marshawn Lynch and Cam Newton, the Super Bowl champ discussed the possibility of coaching in the future.

“To see these guys that I played with, you know, is encouraging to me,” Graham said. “Because I feel like, man, this is something I could do too. And I would love to pick their brain and just understand what all goes into it.

“Even though we played it, it’s just different on the college coaching level. I’m just here to see a good game, honestly, and support them.”

Graham would join a growing list of former players who have transitioned into coaching college football, including Deion Sanders, Jackson, Vick, Eddie George, and Hines Ward. Of course, after coming out of retirement earlier this month, Graham still has some time to figure it out.