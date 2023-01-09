Brian Westbrook, Troy Vincent, and Jeremy Maclin heading for College Football Hall of Fame

Brian Westbrook, the Villanova running back who went on to a Pro Bowl career with the Eagles, is among 18 players who were named Monday as 2023 inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Westbrook starred for Villanova from 1997-2001. A two-time Atlantic 10 offensive player of the year, he rushed for 4,298 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

A third-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft, Westbrook played for the Eagles from 2002-09. He was a Pro Bowl selection twice (2004, 2007) and a first-team All-Pro pick in 2007.

Former Eagles Troy Vincent and Jeremy Maclin will join Westbrook as College Hall of Fame inductees.

A Trenton native, Vincent starred at defensive back for Wisconsin from 1988-91. He was a first-team All-American in 1991 and was Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award.

Maclin was a wide receiver and kick returner at Missouri in 2007-08. He holds the NCAA record for all-purpose yards as a freshman (198.3 ypg in 2007), and he led the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (202.4) in 2008. Maclin finished his Missouri career with 182 receptions for 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The 18 first-team All-America players and four coaches were selected from a ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The class will be inducted on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.