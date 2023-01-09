Brian Westbrook, Troy Vincent, and Jeremy Maclin heading for College Football Hall of Fame
Westbrook, who rushed for 4,298 yards in his career at Villanova, will be inducted along with 17 other players in December. Fellow former Eagles Vincent and Maclin will join him.
Brian Westbrook, the Villanova running back who went on to a Pro Bowl career with the Eagles, is among 18 players who were named Monday as 2023 inductees to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Westbrook starred for Villanova from 1997-2001. A two-time Atlantic 10 offensive player of the year, he rushed for 4,298 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
A third-round pick in the 2002 NFL draft, Westbrook played for the Eagles from 2002-09. He was a Pro Bowl selection twice (2004, 2007) and a first-team All-Pro pick in 2007.
Former Eagles Troy Vincent and Jeremy Maclin will join Westbrook as College Hall of Fame inductees.
A Trenton native, Vincent starred at defensive back for Wisconsin from 1988-91. He was a first-team All-American in 1991 and was Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award.
Maclin was a wide receiver and kick returner at Missouri in 2007-08. He holds the NCAA record for all-purpose yards as a freshman (198.3 ypg in 2007), and he led the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (202.4) in 2008. Maclin finished his Missouri career with 182 receptions for 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The 18 first-team All-America players and four coaches were selected from a ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. The class will be inducted on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.