Former Villanova and Eagles star Brian Westbrook inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Running back Brian Westbrook was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Tuesday alongside Tim Tebow and Mark Richt, among others.

Westbrook attended Villanova from 1997-2002 and is the NCAA’s all-time career all-purpose yards leader (all divisions) with 9,512 in his career. He earned the Walter Payton Award for best Division I-AA player in 2001. Westbrook was used as a running back, kick returner, and wide receiver during his time at Villanova, and he was elected into the Villanova Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Coming into Villanova, my goal was really to just develop as a player, continue to get better every single year, and be able to help the team win games,” Westbrook said Tuesday. “Over the course of my time there, that took a lot of different roles, whether it was catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball, special teams. The time there was so special because I had an opportunity to learn so many different things. How to read defenses from the receiver position, how to catch punts, how to return kickoffs, as well as run the football.

“We had so many quality young men and coaches at Villanova during my time there. It was just a great learning experience.”

He is the first Villanova football player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s a great honor,” Westbrook said. “I played with a lot of great men. I was coached by a great man, Andy Talley, who was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame a couple years ago. Anytime that you can just be around great people, and you can learn from them, it’s just one of the best moments in your life. Representing Villanova, which was truly known as a basketball school, being able to be up here ... with some of the best players that have played our game and put Villanova’s name on the map is certainly special for me.”

Westbrook graduated from Villanova and was drafted in the third round by the Eagles in 2002. He played for the Eagles from 2002-09. He was a Pro Bowler in 2004 and 2007 and was named first team All-Pro in 2007. Westbrook was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015.

