South Jersey’s Keon Sabb made his mark in Michigan’s title game win: I ‘owe it to the guys around me’

HOUSTON — Keon Sabb found out a couple days before Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game that he would be starting at safety. So the Glassboro native did what he’d done all season: He consulted his older teammates for advice.

The biggest key, he said, was pretty simple. And it paid off well in the 34-13 win over Washington at NRG Stadium.

“I really owe it to the guys around me, you know?” Sabb told The Inquirer postgame. “Just being able to believe in me and teaching me the things that I needed to know. It’s amazing.”

Sabb recorded six total tackles, tied for second-most among Wolverines (15-0), and recorded a pair of key pass breakups. He was active before the snap, too, helping direct his teammates. He made his mark early, bringing down Dillon Johnson after a 6-yard gain for his team’s first tackle.

“I feel like it was on the whole team [to set the tone]; it just happened to be my chance to make that play,” he said.

He and the rest of the Wolverines had a massive task in slowing down Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ high-flying offense. In the end, Michigan picked off Penix (255 yards on 27-of-51 passing) twice and held Washington (14-1) to 301 total yards.

“That was a spectacular game by our defense,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “[Defensive coordinator] Jesse Minter, the coaches, [co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale]. Elite quarterback in Michael Penix.”

» READ MORE: Philly-area standouts Keon Sabb, Semaj Bridgeman are back in the championship spotlight with Michigan

It was Sabb’s fifth career start, and he finished his sophomore season with 28 tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions in 14 games. Sitting at his locker postgame, Sabb, who attended Glassboro and Williamstown high schools before spending his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., was in disbelief. He said it might not set in until the next day. But as he took the field for the Wolverines’ first drive, he had his older teammates’ words in his ear.

“Just be you. Be you, no matter what goes on, just be you. Good play, bad play, just be you and trust in all the work that you put in up to this moment.”

He normally likes film study, but he’s particularly excited for this one.

But first, rest.

His family was in attendance Monday night, and he was eager to see them and his younger brothers, Amari and Xavier Sabb, who are a sophomore and a freshman, respectively, at Glassboro.

“I’m just going to tell them that I love them,” he said, “and thank them for supporting me and being there with me through all the journey and getting me to this point. I’m just extremely grateful.”