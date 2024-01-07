Philly-area standouts Keon Sabb, Semaj Bridgeman are back in the championship spotlight with Michigan

HOUSTON — By the time he set foot in Ann Arbor, Mich., Keon Sabb had already lived the life of a college student.

He’d lived away from his family, experienced dorm life, and learned how to manage his schedule independently as a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Leaving home a year early wasn’t a tough decision — Sabb felt it was the best way to achieve his football goals, and he was used to being away from home for long periods of time because of travel sports.

“I didn’t really have the whole homesick thing because I was used to being away from home,” the sophomore safety said. “So I think I was more prepared than other guys in that aspect, but definitely playing against the competition, as well.”

The competition only intensified when he got to college. Michigan has withstood nearly every test in his two seasons, reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals last year and the championship this time around. Sabb’s Wolverines (14-0) will face Washington (14-0) on Monday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Washington got ‘put through the wringer’ in the Pac-12. Monday’s CFP championship vs. Michigan is a peek into the future.

Sabb wasn’t homesick at IMG, but he did move away from two of his favorite people, his younger brothers, Amari and Xavier Sabb, who currently play football at Glassboro High School, where the Sabbs’ uncle, Timmy Breaker, is the head coach. Sabb is eager for Amari (a sophomore) and Xavier (freshman) to see the bright lights of the CFP, so they’ll be ready when their time comes. Both play multiple positions and hold offers from the likes of Georgia, Penn State, and Michigan.

“For me, if they’re not better than me, I don’t think I did my job,” said Keon who also played for the Bulldogs and at Williamston before moving south. “My dad and I, watching them grow up, they put all their work into me, and now it’s my chance to pour into them.”

During his recruitment, Michigan’s family atmosphere stood out to Sabb, and it’s something defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who helped recruit Sabb, works to foster.

“As you start to talk to [Sabb], you realize he’s a very intellectual guy,” Clinkscale said, adding that Sabb helps unite his teammates. “He takes a lot of pride in relationships. I’m also a relationship guy. Which has helped us grow together since he has been here. I felt that just recruiting him and talking to him that he was a great fit. He valued academics. He valued family. He valued the culture. He valued being at the best football program in the country.”

Sabb saw the field in just four games as a freshman but used the opportunity to learn from his older teammates like Rod Moore. When Moore missed time early this season, Sabb earned his first career starts and later recorded his first career interception, a pick-six against Minnesota. On the season, Sabb has 22 tackles, four passes defended, and a pair of interceptions in 13 games (four starts).

“Keon has been excelling ever since he touched the field,” Moore said. “You saw his pick-six against Minnesota and he’s just been making plays every time he steps on the field. I just think just us pushing him each and every day, especially with having four safeties in the room, it just makes everyone in the room greater. So I think that’s what it is.”

A limited role as a freshman is something Semaj Bridgeman can relate to. Redshirting wasn’t initially in the linebacker’s plans, but he’s grown to appreciate the time to learn from older Wolverines.

“It gave me some time to slow down and learn how to be a college player, get my body right,” he said, “and also study film, learn the playbook, and stuff like that.”

He made it to the PIAA Class 5A title game as a senior, but Imhotep fell short against Pine Richland, 28-14, with Bridgeman sitting out because of transfer rules. He was watching from afar this season, as the Panthers capped a perfect year by beating Peters Township, 38-13.

“I’ve grown a lot as a football player and as a teammate,” he said. “It’s been a crazy year, how it can all change in one year. It’s been a blessing being in a state title [game], and coming to Michigan, competing for a national championship, it’s wholesome.”

Now, his Wolverines will look to claim a title of their own — with two Philly-area guys contributing any way they can.

“I definitely think I brought my South Jersey mindset into how I carry myself around the team, for sure,” Sabb said, describing himself as “a gritty guy, regardless of what’s going on, you just work no matter what. Your opportunity will come when it comes, and just help the team any way you can.”