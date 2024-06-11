CB West grad Chloe Timberg made history as Rutgers’ pole vault national champion. Next up? Olympic trials.

Every day for Chloe Timberg, a Doylestown native and Central Bucks West grad, is a daily deposit, she says. Timberg, a standout pole vaulter in high school, takes pride in being disciplined and consistent in craft — even when the results don’t turn in her favor.

Some days are harder than others. The Rutgers junior felt frustrated after placing third in the pole vault event in the NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships in March with a 14-foot, 7¼-inch jump. It was her first podium placement on the national stage, but she had yet to clear 15 feet, and the success she had in practice wasn’t always translating to meets.

The disappointment lingered, but Timberg went back to focusing on those daily deposits. With her pole vault coach, Carl Parambo, guiding her to make the necessary day-by-day incremental changes, a trip last week to the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., put Timberg in rarefied air.

She became the first woman in Rutgers program history to capture a track and field NCAA national championship after winning Thursday’s pole vault finale, clearing the bar at 15-5½, her personal best — and a meet record. It was the Scarlet Knights’ first track and field national champion in 41 years.

“I think one of the biggest feelings that I’ve had in the past couple [of] days was just thinking about every single coach that has worked with me, every single athletic director that stood behind me, just anybody who’s helped me along this journey,” Timberg said in a recent interview with The Inquirer. “And I’ll be the first to admit that I was, I was a little bit surprised with myself; I knew I was capable of higher heights than the 4.60-[meter] mark that I had jumped a little bit earlier, but to jump 4.71, is a completely different piece in itself.”

“I had tears,” Parambo added. “She was just so excited, and she came over, we hugged, and said ‘It’s paying off. All the work, it’s paying off.’

“And then we went for a bigger mark,” he added, laughing.

Penn Relays success

Timberg is no stranger to success in her sport. A decorated high school pole vaulter in Pennsylvania, Timberg claimed both the outdoor state record (14-2¼) and indoor record (13-10) in 2021. It was a mark that stood until Veronica Vacca broke it earlier this year.

This season, her success following her indoor campaign was jumpstarted after she hit a personal milestone at April’s Penn Relays.

By clearing her first 15-foot clearance with a 15-1 winning vault, Timberg not only took the title at Franklin Field but earned an automatic qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Trials that will be held later this month.

“I was so incredibly excited, because I think that had been one of my really, really long time goals was to just be over 15 feet,” said Timberg. “[I wanted] to be able to jump that height and then use that as momentum as we headed towards nationals and now the [Olympic] trials.”

“The Penn Relays is not, I’ll emphasize, not a place you go to jump high,” Parambo said. “If you talk to any pole vaulter [and ask them], ‘if you want to not go somewhere, where would it be? They’d be like ‘Penn Relays.’

“For her to do what she did in that weather, in that swirling wind … this is not the place where you’re going to showcase your stuff,” he continued. “So when she put up that mark, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, if she can do that there, God forbid, [when] she’s actually somewhere where there’s good conditions.’”

Before last week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships, Timberg placed second at the Big Ten track and field outdoor championships in May, and finished her conference campaign as the 2024 Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year.

Olympics in reach

Her weekend of competing didn’t stop in Eugene. Timberg and Parambo made the trip from Oregon to Olmsted Falls, Ohio, to compete in the Katie Moon Pole Vault Classic, presented by Nike, on Saturday. The event, named after Moon, who’s the 2020 Olympic Games pole vault champion and 2022 and 2023 World Championships gold medalist, is hosted at her alma mater. Timberg and Moon were one of nine of the top pole vaulters across the country in an event that featured former Olympians and national champions.

Moon ended up winning, jumping 15-6¼, but Timberg, who spent most of the day traveling ahead of the event, finished third, earning a podium spot.

“For the longest time, they’ve kind of been these people that I’ve seen here and there on Instagram, and I’ve really looked up to and I’ve been able to follow along on their journey,” Timberg said. “I’ve always wanted to be in their shoes, now I am there with them, and it was just a great opportunity to compete with some really just amazing women.”

“We were there just to go through the experience, not to actually win but the fact that we made the podium, it [was] just humbling,” Parambo added. “There [were] 11 people there, the other eight people that she beat, that was quite significant, to say the least, and it set the tone.”

The USA women’s pole vault Olympic Trials returns to Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 28-29.

The familiarity with the track gives her an advantage, Parambo says, but right now, they’re focusing on what’s gotten Timberg to this point.

“It’s not the time to make huge changes in your training or to try something new,” Timberg said. “You lock into exactly what you’ve been doing, and you do it again and again and again, and you try and just get as comfortable as you can with it.”

“[The Summer Games in] Paris is really an early opportunity for her. She’s going to peak in 2028 when we’re in LA,” Parambo said. “And for us to be blessed to make a top-four finish or better this time around, that’s going to be surreal for everybody”