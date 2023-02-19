Kayla Padilla sets a school record as Penn falls short against Brown

Kayla Padilla sank five three-pointers to set a program record for career made threes, but Penn could not hold onto a double-digit lead to Brown in a 68-59 loss.

Padilla finished with 21 points as the Quakers (16-9, 8-4 Ivy League), saw a 12-point halftime lead evaporate in the second half as their three-game winning streak came to an end. Floor Toonders added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Obi had a game-high 14 boards.

Grace Arnolie led Brown (11-13, 408) with 20 points as the Bears shot 44.3% from the floor to Penn’s 33.8%.

Penn will try to get back into the win column at Dartmouth (2-24, 0-11) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN3).

St. Joe’s men lose second straight

All five St. Joseph’s starters finished in double figures, but the Hawks’ bench went scoreless in a 76-75 road loss to Davidson on Saturday.

Cameron Brown led St. Joe’s with 17 points, and Eric Reynolds II added 16. Ejike Obinna had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Foster Loyer and Sam Mennenga scored 17 points apiece to lead Davidson (12-14, 5-9 Atlantic 10).

The Hawks (13-14, 7-8) have lost two straight and have just two regular-season games remaining. Up first, conference-leading Virginia Commonwealth (20-7, 11-3) visits Hagan Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Drexel men lose to Hampton, drop third straight game

A second-half comeback attempt fell just short as visiting Drexel was upset by Hampton, 75-72, in Colonial Athletic Association action.

Drexel (15-14, 9-8) trailed, 68-58, at the 3:29 mark before going on a 12-2 run to tie the game, 70-70, with 53 seconds left.

A layup for Hampton (7-22, 4-12) at the 28-second mark was followed by a pair of missed free throws for the Dragons, then the teams traded free throws as little time remained. With two seconds left, Drexel had a tying attempt from deep three-point range but it did not go.

Yame Butler scored a career-high 30 points for Drexel, following up his 25-point best a game earlier. Lamar Oden Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Luke House added 11 points.

Hampton had four in double figures, paced by Russell Dean’s 23 points.

Drexel hosts Northeastern (10-17, 6-10) on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP) for its regular-season finale.

La Salle men’s five-game streak snapped

La Salle could not close out Atlantic 10 foe George Mason in a 70-66 road loss.

After leading by six early in the second half, the Explorers (13-14, 7-7) found themselves tied, 60-60, with 2:28 to go. From there, George Mason (16-12, 8-7) scored the next five points and closed the game on a 10-6 run.

La Salle had 20 points from Khalil Brantley, while Jhamir Brickus added 15 points.

Josh Oduro scored a game-high 25 points to pace George Mason (16-12, 8-7).

La Salle returns to action Wednesday when Duquesne (18-8, 8-5) travels to Tom Gola Arena for a 7 p.m. matchup (ESPN+).