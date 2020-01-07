However, when the ball isn’t going in the basket, Villanova does not have the kind of defense that can create havoc. (Picture Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart in passing lanes in past years of greatness.) There are no super weak links out there right now. Villanova plays fundamentally sound D, and is outshooting opponents both from two-point and three-point range. But when it comes to creating turnovers, Villanova doesn’t do it. The Wildcats are 251st in the nation in percentage of defensive turnovers created.