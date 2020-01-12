Yes, this Joe Burrow-led LSU offense is incredibly daunting, but so is Clemson’s defense, which ranks only behind the Buckeyes in yards allowed per game and per play. On the other side of the ball, QB Trevor Lawrence is a winner, plain and simple. He’s won 70 of the last 71 games he’s been a part of (29 straight at Clemson, plus a 41-game winning streak in high school). His banged-up receiving corps has used this time off to get healthy, so the offense should be even more explosive when it returns to the field in New Orleans.