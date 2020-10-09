So how bad have things been for these two teams lately? So bad that they’re not even the best game played at noon. The Sooners lost for the second straight time last Saturday and dropped out of the rankings for the first time since September 2016. The last time they started 0-2 in the Big 12 was 1998. The Longhorns fell to Texas Christian, leaving a real chance that neither they nor OU will earn a CFP berth – or maybe no team from the conference at all.