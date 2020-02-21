The Scarlet Knights (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) have been an inspiring story seeking their first NCAA bid since 1991. But they’ve had one road win all season, standing at 1-8 going into the game against the Badgers (16-10, 9-6), and CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm says no team since 1994 has made the tournament field with fewer than three wins away from home. The Knights should be good since they’re 17-1 at home but their seed is sinking. After Sunday, their final two regular-season road games are Penn State and Purdue.