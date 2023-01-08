Jordan Obi had season highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds and Penn pushed its winning streak to nine games with a 71-67 upset of Ivy League foe Columbia at the Palestra on Saturday.

Trailing, 67-63, with 3 minutes, 43 seconds to go, the Quakers (10-5, 3-0 Ivy) closed the game with an 8-0 run to upend the Lions (13-3, 2-1 Ivy). The clutch finish included two pairs of free throws from Obi, who finished 9 of 13 at the line and made 7 of 12 shots.

Kayla Padilla scored 21 points, shooting 8 of 18, and had a team-high four assists. Floor Toonders chipped in 11 points and a game-best four blocks.

Columbia had three players in double figures, led by 14 points apiece from Kaitlyn Davis and reserve Paige Lauder.

Penn looks to extend its streak when Hartford visits the Palestra on Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+) for the final nonconference matchup.

Hot shooting streak continues for St. Joe’s women

Laura Ziegler led St. Joseph’s with 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds in a 71-47 rout of Saint Louis at Hagan Arena.

Talya Brugler added 13 points, Olivia Mullins had 12 and Emma Boslet had 10 off the bench as the Hawks (13-2) improved to 3-0 in the Atlantic 10.

Julia Martinez led Saint Louis (5-13, 1-2 A-10) with 13 points.

St. Joseph’s will host Loyola Chicago Tuesday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Clinton powers Temple women past Cincinnati

Jasha Clinton scored a game-high 28 points to lead Temple in a 77-73 win at Cincinnati.

Aleah Nelson added 20 and Tiarra East (10 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double off the bench as the Owls (7-8, 2-1 A-10) won their second straight conference game.

A’riel Jackson led Cincinnati (7-8, 0-2 A-10) with 19 points.

Temple returns to the Liacouras Center to host East Carolina on Wednesday (noon, ESPN+).

Drexel dominates Monmouth

Drexel jumped to a 9-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 67-35 win over visiting Monmouth in a Colonial Athletic Association contest.

The Dragons (9-7, 3-1 CAA) dominated the first half, ending the break with a 35-14 advantage.

Junior forward Amari Williams led Drexel’s balanced offense with 13 points and eight rebounds. Matt Okros contributed 11 points off the bench and Luke House finished with 10 for the Dragons, which saw 12 players contribute points.

Myles Foster led Monmouth (1-15, 0-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reynolds shines in St. Joe’s loss

Despite Erik Reynolds II scoring a game-high 17 points, St. Joseph’s fell, 66-54, at Fordham in an Atlantic 10 matchup.

St. Joe’s (6-9, 0-3 A-10) grabbed an early 8-7 lead before going on a 13-2 run. Fordham (13-3, 1-2) answered back with an 11-1 run, and the two teams ended the first half tied at 32.

Fordham opened the second half by scoring the first nine points and took a 41-34 lead, which it never relinquished. The Hawks were able to cut the lead, 53-48, late in the game but got no closer.

Lynn Greer III dished out a game-high seven assists, grabbed seven rebounds, and scored four points for St. Joe’s.