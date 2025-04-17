Transfer portal: Villanova nabs Maryland big man with more help on the way; where does St. Joe’s turn next?

Maryland big man Braden Pierce committed to Villanova Thursday, joining new Wildcats coach Kevin Willard in moving from College Park to the Main Line.

Pierce, a 7-footer, appeared in just five games off the bench as a redshirt freshman this past season for Maryland before suffering a season-ending eye injury. He has at least three seasons of eligibility left and could have a fourth if he is granted a medical redshirt for this past season.

Pierce was a three-star prospect from Georgia who attended IMG Academy in Florida and played on its post-graduate national team prior to joining Maryland. He figures to be a backup center for Villanova, which is still in the process of filling out its roster. Pierce is the third transfer commitment for the Wildcats, joining Maryland teammate Malachi Palmer, a backup wing, and Temple transfer Zion Stanford, who is in the mix for a starting spot but also could play the role of sixth man.

Pierce becomes the lone true big man on Villanova’s roster as it stands now, but more frontcourt help could be on the way.

Villanova is a frontrunner for Grand Canyon transfer Duke Brennan, a 6-foot-10 forward who posted averages of 10.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for a team that reached the NCAA Tournament. Brennan’s game is almost exclusively inside. He has taken just three three-pointers in three college basketball seasons. An Arizona native, he played his freshman year at Arizona State before transferring to Grand Canyon for two years.

Villanova is also in the mix for Robert Morris transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, a 6-foot-9 forward with two years left who scored 14.1 points and grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game. Folgueiras, a native of Spain, is a versatile player who can shoot three-pointers and is an above-average passer for his position.

Villanova’s frontcourt will also get help from redshirt freshman Matthew Hodge, who was deemed academically ineligible this past season due to transcript issues from his time as a high schooler in Belgium.

Maryland wing Tafara Gapare, a rising senior, also recently visited.

What about the backcourt? That’s a fair question. Villanova, as of right now, has no real point guard, and Stanford and returning guard Tyler Perkins would be at the top of the depth chart at guard, with incoming freshman Chris Jeffrey and Palmer also in the mix, too.

That’s no way to enter a basketball season in the Big East, and Villanova will surely be adding to the guard position. The Wildcats are among the favorites to land Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, who scored nearly 14 points per game this past season, and have been in contact with incoming freshman point guard Acaden Lewis, a D.C. native who was initially committed to Kentucky.

Villanova also hosted a pair of transfer guards — James Madison’s Bryce Lindsay and Washington State’s Nate Calmese — on visits this week.

The transfer portal doesn’t close until Tuesday, but commitments and signings will carry on well after that.

What’s next for St. Joe’s?

The biggest move of the Big 5 portal season hit earlier this week, when St. Joseph’s point guard Xzayvier Brown, a first-team all-conference selection, entered the portal and will reportedly be going to Oklahoma along with his stepfather Justin Scott, who was the associate coach at St. Joe’s.

It was a big blow for the Hawks, but a catastrophic one as far as their chances to compete in the A-10 in 2025-26? Maybe not.

Brown, so far, is the only returning rotation player in the portal. Shawn Simmons II also entered, but he played just six minutes per game and will likely be dropping down a level. The Hawks, as it stands, will get back Derek Simpson, Anthony Finkley, and Dasear Haskins, and big man Justice Ajogbor could get a waiver for another season. They have other underclassmen ready to see more time, too, like center Steven Solano and guards Mekai Johnson and Khaafiq Myers.

Still, St. Joe’s is going shopping in the portal and will need to add more talent, especially at guard. The Hawks are in the hunt for La Salle transfer Deuce Jones, the A-10’s top freshman, and have been in contact with St. John’s transfer Jaiden Glover, as well as Lafayette sharpshooter Alex Chaikin.

Drexel’s ‘Deuce’ in the portal

Make it all four Drexel top scorers in the transfer portal after Jason “Deuce” Drake entered the portal earlier this week.

Drake was an incoming junior college transfer this past season and posted 11.1 points, 3.1 assists and 3 rebounds per game in his second Division I season — he started his college career at Cleveland State — while shooting nearly 40% from deep.

Drake is reportedly receiving interest from several teams, including St. Joe’s and Temple.

Drexel has already lost Kobe MaGee (Florida State), Yame Butler (Butler), and Cole Hargrove (Providence) to the portal. Drake’s entry means the Dragons will be replacing 69% of their scoring from this past season.

It’s déjà vu for coach Zach Spiker, who lost his top returning players last offseason, too.

Other news and notes

Penn made a portal splash last weekend when it nabbed Virginia transfer TJ Power. The Quakers and Fran McCaffery also got a commitment this week from incoming freshman William Ljones Kruse, a 7-footer who currently plays professionally in Norway. Villanova’s women’s team picked up a commitment this week from Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson, a Linwood, N.J. native who sat out the 2024-25 season with an ACL injury. Watson, who started her college career at Oregon, has one year left. La Salle’s large-scale roster turnover is still rolling along under first-year coach Darris Nichols. The Explorers are up to seven transfer portal commitments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.