The Scarlet Knights (16-5, 7-3) enter the weekend one game behind the Big Ten co-leaders but, for all their success, are only 1-5 away from the RAC. Still, if the saying “defense travels” is true, they should be in good shape, allowing 60.8 points per game (15th in Division I) and having a 37.6 field-goal percentage defense (13th). The Wolverines (12-8, 3-6) snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night, but the status of point guard Zavier Simpson, who sat out Tuesday’s game for a violation of team rules, is uncertain.