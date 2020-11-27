With the Wildcats (5-0), there is no questioning their defense — averages of 12.6 points allowed (fourth in FBS), 100.6 rushing yards (14th), 314.6 total yards (15th). But the offense is barely doing enough to get by, ranking 106th in total yards at 336.4 per game. The unit averaged 3.9 yards per play in their win over Wisconsin. Still, the Wildcats should be able to feast on the Spartans (1-3), a team that has committed 14 turnovers in four games.